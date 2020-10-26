Stone crab claws arrive at Joe Muer, plus more dining news and events

Stone crab at Joe Muer: Both locations of Joe Muer Seafood are shipping in seasonal stone crab claws from southern Florida this month, which is National Seafood Month. The crabs are harvested for their claws only, and thrown back into the sea to live their lives and grow a new claw. The rare delicacy will be available for a limited time. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 567-6837. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609 or joemuer.com.

Shady Lane Cellars certified sustainable: Northern Michigan’s Shady Lane Cellars recently became Sustainability in Practice Certified after a thorough review process, meaning they employ sustainable farming and business practices. According to Shady Lane, they’re only the second in Michigan to earn such status, with WaterFire Vineyards in Keewadin being the first; the two Michigan wineries are the only SIP certified properties outside of California. Visit shadylanecellars.com for more information.

Zero-waste dinner in a yurt at Frame: Experience sustainable dining in a heated, decorated yurt as part at Frame at Joebar. The five-course, eco-friendly dinner by chef Neal Murakami has a vegetarian option, and will be paired with drinks from mixologist Jaz’min Weaver. There are options for indoor dining and carryout meals, too. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31 and 6 p.m. Nov. 1. $55 plus tax and service fee, drinks are a la carte. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/sustainable-dining.

Virtual wine tasting at Andiamo: Cameron Fisher of Fisher Vineyards will lead a conversation about wine over Zoom next month. The family-owned winery has locations in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Package includes three bottles of wine, and a savory charcuterie plate that feeds two-four people. Register for the $160 package by Oct. 30. Virtual event is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. andiamoitalia.com/winemakerseries.

Melody Baetens