Mi Pueblo Express coming to Clinton Township, plus more dining news

Restaurant and Food News

Mi Pueblo Express to open in Clinton Township: Popular Southwest Detroit Mexican taqueria Mi Pueblo is bringing their cuisine to Macomb County in early 2021. Mi Pueblo Express, a casual, mostly carryout restaurant, is expected to open near 26 Mile and Groesbeck in Clinton Township.

Huddle ice cream stand switches to broth: Downtown Detroit soft-serve window Huddle is putting cones on hold and instead selling hot, steamy broth cups this season. They’ve teamed up with ramen restaurant Johnny Noodle King to serve your choice of pork, chicken or veggie broth, with add-ins like shoyu, burnt garlic miso, southwest verde, shio (sea salt) or smoked butter. They’re $6 for a 12-ounce cup. They’ll still sell soft serve by the pint. 2 John R, Detroit. http://www.huddle-softserve.com

Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens Shelby Township location: This Monday, this fast-casual Mediterranean cuisine chain will open its second Michigan restaurant. The first local store opened in summer 2019 in Troy. To celebrate the newly constructed, 2,000-square-foot restaurant, Great Greek will host an “Opa-Palooza” grand opening celebration the week of Nov. 16 with prizes and free meals for kids. 12433 23 Mile, Shelby Township. thegreatgreekgrill.com.

Detroit Vineyard releases spring wines: Better late than never, the Motor City’s only wine producer and tasting room, Detroit Vineyards is releasing its Spring 2020 collection, including a 2019 Rose and 2018 Chardonnay, plus four wines from its Woodward & Vine line. They also launched a wine club earlier this year. The tasting room is currently open 2-10 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Delivery, curbside and contactless pickup is available. 1000 Gratiot, Detroit. (313) 265-3938 or detroitvineyards.com.

Twelve Days of Milkshake Stout at Rochester Mills: It’s an annual holiday treat for craft beer-lovers. Auburn Hills brewery will release 12-packs of various versions of its Milkshake Stout in well-stocked stores starting Sunday. The sampler pack includes one pint-sized can of beer of each of the dozen stout varieties, including Peanut Buttercup Milkshake Stout, King Cake Milkshake Stout, Red Velvet Ale, Gingerbread Cookie Milkshake Stout and more. Rochester Mills’ Auburn Hills taproom will also serve the seasonal stouts. Visit themillsbrewing.com for more information.

Chocolate-covered chips are back: Better Made Snack Foods' popular chocolate-covered potato chips are back for a limited time in a collectible round tin container. Find them at select stores, online or at the Better Made factory in Detroit. 10148 Gratiot, Detroit. bettermade.com.

Upcoming Dining Events

Taco Hell Weekend at Third Street Bar: Street Beet vegan restaurant, operating inside of Third Street Bar in Detroit, is bringing back its mega-popular menu of plant-based food inspired by the menu at Taco Bell. 5-10 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. 4626 Third, Detroit. (313) 833-0603 or https://www.streetbeetdetroit.com/

Half-Baked Halloween at Buddy’s Pizza: Get $4 off a half-baked pizza from Buddy’s Pizza so you an enjoy fresh, cheesy Detroit-style pizza when you’re ready to in the safety of your own home. Deal runs through Saturday. The locally based pizza chain also has new, limited-time menu items like Buffalo-marinated chicken pizza and caramel apple dessert pizza with Hudsonville ice cream. Buddyspizza.com for locations and details.

Zero-waste dinner in a yurt at Frame: Experience sustainable dining in a heated, decorated yurt as part at Frame at Joebar. The five-course, eco-friendly dinner by chef Neal Murakami has a vegetarian option, and will be paired with drinks from mixologist Jaz’min Weaver. There are options for indoor dining and carryout meals, too. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 6 p.m. Sun. $55 plus tax and service fee, drinks are a la carte. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/sustainable-dining.

Virtual wine tasting at Andiamo: Cameron Fisher of Fisher Vineyards will lead a conversation about wine over Zoom next month. The family-owned winery has locations in Napa Valley and Sonoma County. Package includes three bottles of wine, and a savory charcuterie plate that feeds two-four people. Register for the $160 package by Oct. 30. Virtual event is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6. andiamoitalia.com/winemakerseries.

White Truffle Dinner at Joe Muer Seafood Bloomfield Hills: Looking to splurge? Enjoy a 10-course white truffle dinner – including Creek Stone Farms ribeye with white truffle potato puree - with wine pairings for each course. This dining event is limited to 20 guests in a private room that seats 50. 7 p.m. Nov. 6. $500 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609

Melody Baetens