The Detroit Institute of Arts is looking for local Black artists, chefs and bartenders

This February, the Detroit Institute of Arts' Black History Month programming will be held virtually for the first time.

The museum is seeking Metro Detroit-based, Black talent for online demonstrations in the realms of cooking, mixology and art.

The chefs and bartenders, which would will considered for the virtual "Wine Down Wednesday" showcase, are asked to submit videos of food and cocktail recipes. Organizers are looking for those who have experience in their field, the ability to record themselves and use unexpected ingredients. A strong social media presence is a plus.

The DIA is also seeking visual artists to talk on-camera about their work and demonstrate their artistic process.

Proposals are due by Nov. 8. More information on what the DIA is looking for and how to submit is available at dia.org/events/black-history-month-2021-virtual-programs-call-participation.

“Now more than ever it is crucial to celebrate the importance of Black history and culture,” said DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons in a media release Monday. “By shifting to a virtual experience we will be able to connect these community-based programs with an even wider audience in 2021.”

For this year's Black History Month programming, the DIA is working with three community consultants: Drake Phifer from Urban Organic, artist Errin Whitaker of the Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club and Director of Arts and Culture for the city of Detroit, Rochelle Riley.

