Dining deals for military members this Veterans Day

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom: Free individual pizza (specialty or up to three toppings) for military service members who show their U.S. military ID. Dine-in only. 15231 Trenton, Southgate. (734) 282-8111.

Bonefish Grill: Offers a “Heroes Discount” every day, giving 10% off to all service members, veterans and first responders with valid ID. 660 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-0276.

Bubba’s 33: Free lunch for veterans and active U.S. military, 11 a.m-4 p.m. Choose from one of six entrees including classic cheeseburger or grilled chicken salad. Those unable to participate this year can pick up a raincheck from the parking lot tent, which is good through June 30. 17757 Hall, Macomb. (586) 286-2933.

Golden Corral: This grill-buffet restaurant chain has locations in Taylor, Westland and Clinton Township. Veterans and active duty members of the military can get a free meal and beverage voucher through Nov. 30, while supplies last. In an effort to honor those who aren't dining out right now, the gift can be redeemed any day Mon.-Fri. through May 31. Visit goldencorral.com for locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke beverages to all active and retired military. All customers will have the opportunity to donate to Operation Homefront by rounding up their check to the nearest dollar from Nov. 11 through the end of 2020. Outback also offers daily 10% discount every day to veterans, active military, police and fire and first responders with valid state or federal service ID. Visit outback.com for locations.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo with four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi drink for active military and veterans 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with ID. LittleCaesars.com for locations.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork classic sandwich for veterans with military ID or valid proof of service. Visit dickeys.com for locations.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Service members, vets and first responders get 10% off everyday with valid ID. Visit carrabbas.com for locations.

