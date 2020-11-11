Virtual holiday cooking classes and more food and dining news

Food and dining news

Corner Kitchen virtual cooking class: Learn how to make "delectable" side dishes from this St. Clair Shores restaurant just in time for turkey day from the safety of your own kitchen. Register as a guest to get a recipe, grocery list and tools you'll need. The free class is 6 p.m. Mon. via Yelp. Visit yelp.com/events/st-clair-shores-yelps-virtual-cooking-class-delectable-thanksgiving-sides-with-corner-kitchen.

Mabel Gray virtual cooking class: Follow along live with chef James Rigato as he demonstrates how to cook the turkey and all the trimmings, including green bean casserole, butter-whipped potatoes, pumpkin pie and more. Guests will be able to ask him questions, too. Ticket price, which is $125, includes full recipes, grocery list, Mabel's cornbread kit, homemade chorizo sausage and pie crust. Pick up your kit Nov. 21 for the Zoom class 6 p.m. Nov. 22. 23825 John R, Hazel Park. exploretock.com/mabelgrayhazelpark/event/200645/virtual-thanksgiving-cooking-class.

Easy as Pie virtual cooking class: Learn from some of the best at Crust: A Baking Company in Fenton. Their "Easy as Pie" virtual class includes instruction, access to their top-secret recipes and a list of ingredients and equipment you'll need for the class, which is 2-6 p.m. Dec. 12. and costs $70 per household. Visit crustandbeyond.com/virtual-classes-at-crust.

Lafayette Market reopens in Pontiac: After an extensive remodel the multi-use, historic Lafayette Market has reopened. It has a café, catering facility and event space. The LM Café is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 154 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. https://thelafayettemarket.com.

A.B.’s Amazing Ribs now ships: Popular halal barbecue restaurant A.B.'s in Dearborn Heights is now offering delivery of its raw meat products by mail order. The meats are cold-packed and sent next-day air anywhere in the continental United States. Visit abamazingribs.com.

Busch's Season of Sharing: Busch's Fresh Food Market kicks off its 13th annual "Season of Sharing" food drive Monday to help those who could use a boost during the holidays. Donations for local food banks and rescue agencies will be accepted at all area locations through Nov. 29 during normal business hours. Purchase a pre-made "ready to go" donation bag, make a donation at the register, donate your bottle return slips or purchase a gift card. Visit buschs.com for more information or for area locations.

Joebar turns in to Big Joe’s Ski Lodge: Joebar’s open air patio will hit pause on its Tiki theme and turn into Big Joe’s Ski Lodge with a menu of wintery cocktails and vintage ski resort décor. They also have yurts set up for secluded, outdoor dining. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 291-5711.

Detroit Wing Co. opens in Grand Blanc: Metro Detroit-based chicken wing restaurant Detroit Wing Co. continues to expand, and recently opened its ninth location, 6331 S. Saginaw in Grand Blanc. The restaurants, which serve all-natural chicken wings and 19 house-made sauces, are open daily at 11 a.m. detroitwingco.com.

Melody Baetens