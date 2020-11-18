Brownie's on the Lake restaurant in St. Clair Shores listed for sale

Brownie's on the Lake, an indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant on Lake St. Clair, has been listed for sale.

The restaurant business and liquor license alone has a price tag of $600,000, and the real estate is for sale separately for $2 million. Brownie's on the Lake is 8,400-square-feet, has indoor and outdoor dining areas and is accessible by boat.

The seasonal St. Clair Shores restaurant closed for the winter last month, and according to the listing it was profitable in 2020. Brownie's is part of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which also includes Joe Muer Seafood and Andiamo restaurants.

Last month, Vicari announced he had purchased three existing area restaurants.

The Triple Nickle in Birmingham and Buc'eez Pub in Macomb Township are closed for renovations and will have new names and updated menus when they reopen. Vicari, along with Anthony Soave of Soave Enterprises, also purchased the Hill Seafood and Chip House in Grosse Pointe Farms; they say the name and concept there won't change.

Built in 1962 and renovated in 1994, Brownie's on the Lake is at 24214 Jefferson on Saint Clair Shores' Nautical Mile.

