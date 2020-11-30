Andiamo owner asks restaurants to defy 'pause' on indoor dining if it is extended

Joe Vicari, the owner of several Metro Detroit restaurants that include the Andiamo brand, issued a letter this month to his fellow restaurant owners urging them to defy Michigan's temporary ban on indoor dining if it is extended past Dec. 8.

The letter says that if a lawsuit filed Nov. 17 by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and some Michigan restaurant owners against the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is unsuccessful, that Vicari expects Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to extend the pause "through the end of the year."

If she does, Vicari asks his fellow business owners to hold a "collective press conference" on Dec. 7 to "announce that as a powerful, collective group, we will be reopening our restaurants on Dec. 9."

In the letter, which was published in full by WDIV-TV (Channel 4), Vicari says the industry cannot survive another extended closure.

"Thousands of restaurants and tens of thousand of our employees cannot survive it either. We need to band together and FIGHT BACK, but we need to do this as a United Group of Michigan Restaurant Owners," he said.

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group recently purchased three area restaurants to add to its group, and listed Brownie's on the Lake in St. Clair Shores for sale. The listing for the property said the seasonal, lakefront business was profitable in 2020.

