Holiday cocktail pop-ups return, plus more food and dining news

Food and dining news and events

Sippin' Santa at the Skip: This annual, national cocktail pop-up returns as a cocktails-to-go event at outdoor Detroit cocktail lounge the Skip. Order holiday- and tiki-themed beverages to enjoy at home, or purchase the fun glassware and use them with your own beverage recipes. Some delivery options are available; menu runs through Dec. 31. The Belt, near Gratiot between Library and Broadway streets, Detroit. theskipdetroit.com.

Miracle at the Oakland: Mistletoe shots, snowball old fashioned, jingle balls nog, christmapolitan and other festive, holiday-themed drinks and vintage-inspired glassware are for sale via this hip, Ferndale cocktail lounge. Some delivery options available; menu runs through Dec. 31. 201 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. theoaklandferndale.com.

Holiday Market at Cucina Lab Torino: Purchase handmade fresh pasta, sauces, charcuterie, Italian cheeses, cookies, jams and more at this new Italian restaurant’s outdoor holiday market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 3960 Crooks, Troy. (248) 535-9098.

Virtual Vegan Cooking Class with Mabel Gray: Learn tricks and techniques from for making a chef-quality vegan meal from Mabel Gray’s James Rigato. Ticket price includes a kit with ingredients for making a plant-based meal that will feed 3-4 people. Vegan wine, bottled cocktails and dessert is available as an add-on. Pick up noon-2 p.m. Sat. and class is at 6 p.m. Sun. $125. 23825 John R, Mazel Park. exploretock.com/mabelgrayhazelpark.

Magical Feast with Chef Nikita Sanches at Frame: Enjoy this Harry Potter-influenced meal from Rock City Eatery chef Nikita Sanches. Expect some British-influenced dishes on this special menu, including Scotch eggs, Irish stew, steak and ale pie, toad in a hole, Yorkshire pudding and glazed carrots with parsnips. There are two ways to enjoy this limited feast: as a carryout from Frame or dine in one of their outdoor yurts (six guests per yurt). 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9 and 14-16 plus 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 17. $62 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/a-magical-feast.

Bavarian Inn matriarch turns 99: Happy Birthday to Dorothy Zehnder, the matriarch and co-founder of Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth. She hit the milestone birthday on Dec. 1, and still works six days a week in the restaurant’s kitchen. The Bavarian Inn was recently named one of the country’s top 100 independent restaurants by Restaurant Business. The restaurant is currently open for carryout service. 713 S. Main, Frankenmuth. (800) BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941 or BavarianInn.com.

Hungarian Rhapsody offering deal on gift card: Purchase $100 worth of gift cards from this Downriver favorite and get $15 worth free. Specializing in Hungarian and European cuisine, the restaurant is open now for curbside carryout with daily dinner specials. 14315 Northline, Southgate. (734) 283-9622.

Blake’s Saint Cheri hard cider helps Empowerment Plan: Seasonal hard cider Saint Cheri from Blake’s is back until the spring, and will support Detroit nonprofit the Empowerment Plan, which trains homeless parents to make sleeping bag coats for those in need. The gluten-free hard cider is made with Michigan apples and cherries, and is sold wherever Blake’s products are found. Visit blakeshardcider.com.

Hudsonville is giving away ice cream: Through its 12 Days of Giveaways promotion, Holland, Michigan’s Hudsonville Ice Cream is giving away ice cream, coupons and apparel on its social media pages. Enter at facebook.com/Hudsonvilleicecream or on Instagram @hudsonville_ic

Melody Baetens