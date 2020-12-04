Buddy's Pizza teams up with Goldbelly to ship Detroit-style pizza nationwide

Popular Detroit-area pizza chain Buddy's has teamed up with national food delivery company Goldbelly to ship its Detroit-style deep dish anywhere in the country.

The online market place — which sells food, desserts and meal kits from iconic locations and well-known chefs — sells Buddy's Pizza's 8-slice square pizza, frozen in bundles of three or six. They start at $99.

Buddy's also recently announced a deal on gift cards for local folks looking to give the gift of thick, square pizza. Customers can get a free 4-slice pizza for every $25 in gift cards purchased through the end of the December.

“At Buddy’s Pizza, we’re always striving to help families and friends create special memories like we’ve done for the last 75 years,” said Buddy’s Pizza CEO Burton Heiss in a media alert Friday. “With these holiday offers, we not only have the opportunity to bring comfort to even more Michiganders, but now we can spread the Original Detroit-Style Pizza love nationwide through our partnership with Goldbelly. Everyone can enjoy a piece of Detroit this holiday season.”

Find Buddy's on Goldbelly at goldbelly.com/buddys-pizza. For more details on locations, gift cards, holiday catering and curbside pickup, visit buddyspizza.com.

