Detroit-style pizzeria to give out free pizza in December

Meal deals abound lately as restaurants entice customers to order carryout during this latest shutdown of indoor dining in Michigan.

At Shield's Pizza, a Detroit-style pizza restaurant group with three locations in town, customers can get a free pizza with the purchase of a salad and appetizer, up to a $24 savings.

Order a small salad and appetizer, and get a free small specialty pizza, or choose four toppings of your choice. Hungrier groups can order a large salad and appetizer and get a large pizza with up to four toppings for no charge.

Owner Paul Andoni said the December promotion, which is available for carryout customers only (not delivery), aims to help folks through the pandemic and the holidays.

“People are so weary from being told what they can and can’t do, and not being able to just go out and eat, that we thought we would create a little holiday mirth of our own,” says Andoni in a media release about the deals. “This holiday promotion is certain to put a smile on people’s faces. We also have growlers, bottled wines, beers, and soft drinks to go to make the meal complete. We’re going all out to do what we can to bring some sunshine into people’s hearts.”

Sheild's — which has restaurants in Midtown Detroit, Troy and Southfield — also has family dinner combos, like the lemon chicken entrée with salad and breadsticks that can feed a family of 5-6 for $49.99.

Visit shieldspizza.com for more information.

