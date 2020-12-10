Bedrock offers outdoor dining, free parking and more with 'Decked Out Detroit'

To help give restaurants and other businesses a fighting chance while indoor dining is on a pause in Michigan, Bedrock has launched Decked Out Detroit.

An initiative between Bedrock Detroit and Rocket Community Fund, the program is a four-month plan to promote outdoor dining, shopping and other activities in downtown Detroit in a safe and socially distant way.

Decked Out Detroit starts Dec. 18 with pergolas – open-air, covered archways – in front of select downtown restaurants. The outdoor dining areas have custom space heaters, tables and chairs. Diners can grab food from a variety of restaurants and sit down to eat at one of the strategically placed pergolas.

Some of the participating restaurants include Avalon Bakery, Besa Detroit, Buddy’s Pizza, Calexico, Cannelle Detroit, Cornerstone, Etori, Hudson Café, Maru Sushi, Mootz Pizzeria and Bar and San Morello.

Planners worked with the City of Detroit Health Department to ensure all the elements of Decked Out Detroit are in compliance with the most up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety regulations, according to the details released by Bedrock this week.

“Despite the pandemic, many businesses in downtown Detroit have shown incredible resilience and continued to support the local community with innovative new programs. Decked Out Detroit is designed to build on that momentum by creating safe ways for the public to mask up, get outside and enjoy their city,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock, in a media alert about Decked Out Detroit. “As COVID persists into the winter months, we believe it is Bedrock’s responsibility to do its part to support businesses and bolster community spirits this holiday season.”

Starting Monday, Bedrock will offer free parking for eight hours at eight of its downtown locations, including the Z garage, One Campus Martius, the Financial District Garage and the Greektown Garage. Visitors can get parking validated by making a purchase from a participating downtown retailer or restaurant.

Don’t drive? Now through March 13 Bedrock is offering a 410 discount on Lyft rides to and from Detroit 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays. Use the code BedrockDetroit on the Lyft app to get the discount.

Other "memorable large-scale activities" are planned for the upcoming spring season, Bedrock says. Details will be announced later this winter.

For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com, which is being launched Thursday.

Last May, Bedrock offered sales-based lease amendments for the tenants, as well as other resources to help small business in Detroit get through the pandemic.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens