Dan and Vi's Pizza Deli temporarily closed after fire

Popular Detroit convenience store and hot food counter Dan and Vi's Pizza Deli was damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

The temporary closing of the deli comes just before the holidays, when the business regularly collects funds and toys for needy kids in the neighborhood.

Known for servicing the lunchtime crowd with pizza slices, fried foods, chips, soft drinks and the deli slice — an Italian sandwich on parmesan bread that's cut in a wheel like a pizza — the longstanding store has lunched a GoFundMe to help employees, the rebuilding of Dan & Vi's and and the business' ongoing fundraising efforts.

General manager Dawn Mayo said they were told the fire likely started from an electrical issue with the fryer. While it's an old building, she said they plan to remodel and rebuild.

"She's got good bones," Mayo said of the building at Chene and I-94. "We're going to remodel it completely. It has to be gutted. It just make sense to pull everything down and start from fresh. But the building and structure is going to stay where it is."

Mayo started to tear up talking about the reaction from the community upon hearing about the fire.

"We are so appreciative of everything everyone has done and the love and kindness and prayers and reaching out to us to make sure we are OK."

"We're concentrating on making sure the community is OK because they've lost so much, we don't want them to lose anything else," she said of the Detroit neighborhood surrounding Dan & Vi's. "They reached out to make sure we were OK. We always like to give ... we don't like to take because in a position as a company to be able to do that for them, but they just started outpouring to us."

Dan & Vi's is owned and operated by Aaron Skinner, the grandson of founders Dan and Vi Paluch who opened shop in 1963, and his business partner Josh Mayo, Dawn's son. Over the past few years the new owners have taken the neighborhood favorite into the 21st century by accepting credit cards and offering delivery via Uber Eats.

Dan & Vi Pizza Deli is at 5951 Chene in Detroit. Find the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-dan-and-vis.

