What's new? Food and dining news from around Metro Detroit

Food and dining news

Slows does take-and-bake: A favorite barbecue restaurant is offering a new service, take-and-bake family meal packs from Slows Bar BQ. Each package feeds four to six people and requires an oven for cooking at home. They’re available for pickup at Slows To Go in Midtown Detroit and the Grand Rapids location. Slows will also deliver these meals if you can get at least 14 of your neighbors to order as well (you get a free pack or gift card for organizing). Visit slowstogo.com for more details.

Eat in-suite at Apparatus Room: The Detroit Foundation Hotel and its ground floor restaurant the Apparatus Room, 250 W. Larned in downtown Detroit, is offering a unique private dining experience. Enjoy a five-course menu from executive chef Thomas Lents inside one of the hotel’s private suites. The contactless dining experience has limited reservations available Thurs.-Sat. evenings through December. The cost is $50 for the room and each meal starts at $85. A maximum of six guests are allowed in each suite. Call (313) 800-5500 to book.

Blake’s owner starts podcast: As if running a family farm and a hard cider company didn’t keep him busy enough, Andrew Blake, president of Blake’s Family of Companies, has launched a new weekly podcast, “Everything Borrowed.” Hosted from the family’s 1,000-acre farm in Armada, the food- and business-centric show will focus on leaders and innovators from various industries. His first guest is James Rigato from Hazel Park restaurant Mabel Gray. Download it wherever you get your podcasts or at EverythingBorrowedPodcast.com.

Buddy’s in Troy gets outdoor shanties: The newest Buddy’s Pizza restaurant has erected personal, heated shanties so guests can in enjoy outdoor dining safely separated from other parties. The Troy Buddy’s is at 911 Wilshire. Visit buddyspizza.com for more information.

Yelp picks Cliff Bell’s: Detroit restaurant and jazz club Cliff Bell’s has been named one of the top small music venues in the country by Yelp and Vivid Seats. In order to make the list, the venues had to be independently owned and have a good rating on Yelp. Cliff Bell's, 2030 Park in Detroit, is the only Michigan venue on the list.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge launches GoFundMe: The latest restaurant to crowdfund for help during the pandemic is Baker's Keyboard Lounge, which is considered to be one of the country's oldest jazz clubs. They are hoping to raise $50,000 to "assist in the conservation of jazz, musicians and this historic institution." Find the fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/jazz-conservation.

A new plant-based bacon lands at Whole Foods: Hurray Foods has lunched its own version of vegan bacon, now available at Michigan Whole Foods locations. The dairy-free, meat-free food is also without allergens, soy, gluten and it claims to look, taste and sizzle like real pork bacon. Visit hoorayfoods.com.

Food giveaway at Greater Apostolic Faith Temple: Those in need can get something to eat starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at this Detroit church. They hope to supply 300 local families with food. 4735 W. Fort, Detroit. Call (313) 843-3660.

Melody Baetens