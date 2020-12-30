Virtual cooking classes more food and dining news

Upcoming food and dining events

Magical Feast with Chef Nikita Sanches at Frame: Enjoy this Harry Potter-influenced meal from Rock City Eatery chef Nikita Sanches. Expect some British-influenced dishes on this special menu, including Scotch eggs, Irish stew, steak and ale pie, toad in a hole, Yorkshire pudding and glazed carrots with parsnips. There are two ways to enjoy this limited feast: as a carryout from Frame or dine in one of their outdoor yurts (six guests per yurt). 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7-9 and 14-16 plus 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 17. $62 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/a-magical-feast.

New virtual cooking classes at Zingerman’s Cornman Farms: If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to become more skilled in the kitchen, consider a virtual cooking class with chef Kieron Hales. Zingerman’s has released a new schedule of courses, including “How to Roast a Chicken” on Jan. 15 and an MLK Day pancake breakfast class for kids on Jan. 18. Tickets range from $35-$125 and come classes may require a pick-up of ingredients and materials at the farm, 8540 Island Lake, Dexter. shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com.

Virtual seafood cooking class at Mabel Gray: Chef James Rigato shares techniques for perfecting seafood in your home kitchen. Class kits include all the seafood and ingredients to create a meal for 3-4 people, including green curry clams, slow-roasted seeded salmon, shrimp cocktail and potato blinis. You can add on wine pairings or cocktails to-go. Kit pick up is noon-2 p.m. Jan. 16 (at 23825 John R, Hazel Park) and Zoom class is 6 p.m. Jan. 17. $200. https://www.exploretock.com/mabelgrayhazelpark.

Vegan-ary January Super Foods meal at Frame: Mieko Krishok of Guerrilla Foods will prepare vegan dinner kits including make-your-own fresh rolls, winter salad, stew and dessert. $35 per person. Pick ups are Jan. 13 and 27. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/veganuary-superfoods.

Dining news

JEDs Detroit now open with pizza and “fireballs”: Chef Max Hardy recently opened fast-casual JEDs Detroit with pizza, chicken wings, burgers and fireballs, which are chicken tenders smothered in sauce, cheese and other toppings. It's open daily at 1648 E. Seven Mile, Detroit. (313)-305-7737 or jedsdetroit.com.

James Beard Award-winning chef lands in Grand Rapids: Chef Paul Berglund is the new executive chef at Mertens Prime in Grand Rapids. Coming from the Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis, Berglund will start in early 2021. He’s the winner of the 2016 James Beard Foundation Best Chef Award Midwest. Mertens Prime is at 35 Oakes St. SW in Grand Rapids.

Ackroyd’s changes hours: Starting with the new year, this popular Scottish bakery will be open for curbside pick up 10 a.m-4 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. (order by phone during these times). Soon the bakery will launch specials for the upcoming Burns Night on Jan. 25. 25566 Five Mile, Redford Charter Township. (313) 532-1181. Online ordering is always open at https://ackroydsbakery.com.

Melody Baetens