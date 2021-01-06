Nosh Pit raises funds for new location, plus more food and dining news

Food and dining news

Nosh Pit turns to crowdfunding: Popular vegan restaurant, food truck and catering company the Nosh Pit recently had to leave its brick-and-mortar home in Hamtramck. They have eyes on a new location, but the small business needs to seek donations via the GoFundMe platform to make it happen. Owners say they lost 90% of their catering sales due to COVID-19. Visit noshpitdetroit.com for more information or to view the GoFundMe page.

Vegan-ary January Super Foods meal at Frame: In other vegan food news, Mieko Krishok of Guerrilla Foods will prepare vegan dinner kits including make-your-own fresh rolls, winter salad, stew and dessert. $35 per person. Pick ups are Jan. 13 and 27. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/veganuary-superfoods.

Honest John's feeds industry workers: Folks in the service industry who are currently in need of some hot foodcan get one at Midtown favorite Honest John's. The bar and restaurant is offering single meals for those who can show "some sort of industry documentation." If you'd like to pitch in to help Honest John's help others, there is a donate link at linktr.ee/honestjohnsdetroit313.

New World Wine Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Tickets to this socially distant culinary event include a multicourse meal from chef Ernesto Antopia and wine expertise from Alberto Lataliste, brand ambassador for Avid and Meadowcroft Wineries. Event is 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and ticket cost $145 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. cafecortina.com/winedinnertickets.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill launches low-calorie menu: January is the time for weight-watching, and Carrabba's is trying to help. The Italian chain restaurant has launched a menu of dishes under 500 calories, including veal piccata, chicken marsala, Tuscan grilled pork chops and wood-grilled mahi wulfe. Visit carrabbas.com for locations.

Melody Baetens