Superb soups to warm you up this winter in Metro Detroit

Grab the crackers, it's soup season.

A carryout cup or bowl from your favorite restaurant makes a quick and light lunch for those looking to straighten out their diet after the holidays, but it's also a comforting winter meal.

From bisques to gumbos, here are some of the area's iconic soups from restaurants and diners across Metro Detroit.

Turkey seafood gumbo at Turkey Grill: A sturdy symphony of seafood, the Cajun gumbo has shrimp and entire crab legs, plus the popular longstanding spot's signature ingredient: turkey. Serving as mostly a carryout joint for the past few decades, the Turkey Grill just outside of New Center has a huge menu featuring whole turkey, Cajun-fried turkey wings, turkey dinners, southern sides and of course turkey sandwiches. 8290 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 872-4624 or theturkeygrill.com.

Dill pickle soup at Polish Village Cafe: This creamy, homespun staple at one of the area's most beloved Polish restaurants has a tangy flavor and bits of pickle, carrot and potato that still have bite to them. Open now for carryout, delivery, outdoor dining and catering. 2990 Yemens, Hamtramck. (313) 874-5726 or polishvillagecafe.us.

Lima bean soup at Hygrade Deli: This Michigan avenue diner has been a lunch favorite since the 1950s. The sandwiches are great, but it's the rotating cast of soups that are the star. Customers love the lima bean soup served on Tuesdays, and either chicken noodle or chicken rice is served all week as well. 3640 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 894-6620 or hygradedeli.com.

Lobster udon at Ima: I could write an entire list of my favorite udons, ramens and pho dishes. Ima's fantastic and rich butter-poached lobster udon could top any local soup list. It's a whole meal and is a go-to for special occasions. Find at the original Ima in Corktown or the one in Madison Heights. 2015 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 502-5959. 32203 John R, Madison Heights. (248) 781-0131. imanoodles.com.

Matzo ball soup at Stage Deli: Second-generation owner Steve Goldberg calls the chicken soup base of Stage Deli's matzo ball soup "Jewish penicillin." The comforting consommé is served with your choice: matzo ball, noodles, rice or kreplach, or get the "mish mash" soup with all four. 6873 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield. (248) 855-6622 or thestagedeli.com.

Lobster bisque at TV's Deli and Diner: Did I mention something about eating light? Not the case here, but TV's famous lobster bisque, some of the best in town, is worth the calories. Their rich and silky soup has big chunks of tender lobster meat, and is served with buttery garlic rolls. Call in a cup or bowl, or stock up with a quart of lobster bisque (hot or cold) for $16.99. 2441 Fort, Trenton. (734) 671-9005 or tvsdelidiner.com.

Turkey chili at Lunchbox Deli: Hearty and consistent, this turkey chili with tomatoes and red beans is the cure for mid-winter blahs. There's a reason it's always on the menu; served as a snack size, large cup or a bowl. 17018 Mack, Grosse Pointe Park. (313) 884-1501 or lunchboxdeli.com.

Morel mushroom bisque at Three Cats: I appreciate mushrooms, but a rarely crave them. Chef Matt Prentice is an expert with them, however, and his thick, velvety, flavorful mushroom bisque is an excellent way to showcase the fungi. The restaurant is currently offering a rotating carryout deal of three complete meals for $39.99, to eat now or later in the week. They also do carryout wine and will deliver within 15 miles for an extra fee. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 900-2287 or threecatscafe.com.

Also: Although they're currently closed because of COVID-19, the Cadieux Cafe is home to one of my favorite soups, the Belgian onion soup made with Holland cheese. I also love the hearty, vegan mermaid stew from Living Zen Organics, which has a basement cafe in the Detroit Zen Center in Hamtramck. I wish both a speedy return to service later in 2021.

More:Our critic's picks for top new restaurants of 2020

More:Noteworthy Detroit area restaurant closings of 2020

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens