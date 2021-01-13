White Castle to serve carhop style on Valentine's Day, plus more food and dining news

Food and dining news

White Castle opens Valentine’s Day reservations: While its best known as a longstanding restaurant chain that serves tiny hamburgers, White Castle is also a cheeky Valentine’s Day destination. This year the chain is taking reservations for parking spots instead of tables, so diners can safely enjoy a romantic meal of crinkle-cut fries and sliders in their vehicle. Select locations will have in-car games, special Spotify playlists and carhop service. Visit whitecastle.com to book your spot.

WECO Hospitality doing meal delivery out of Traffic Jam: Boston-based meal delivery service WECO Hospitality has set up shop in the kitchen of Detroit restaurant Traffic Jam and Snug. Locals can now get chef-created dinners delivered to them with menus that change each week. Kids meals and vegan and vegetarian options are available, too. Visit wecohospitality.com to sign up.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery has new locations: This Saturday two new locations of Beyond Juicery + Eatery will celebrate grand openings with giveaways of 12-ounce Total Energy Smoothies from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Find them at 830 E. Big Beaver in Troy and 23065 Allen in Woodhaven. The Birmingham-based chain also has new menu items for New Year’s resolutions. Visit beyondjuiceryeatery.com for menu and locations.

Detroit Wing Co. opens new location: Popular chicken wing carryout business Detroit Wing Co. recently opened it’s 11th Michigan store, and second in the city of Detroit. Find the all-natural chicken wings and house-made sauce at 18743 Mack in Detroit. They’re open daily at 11 a.m. Visit detroitwingco.com for more info.

Don’t forget about your gift card: Saturday is “National Use Your Gift Card Day,” so consider this a reminder to make a plan to redeem the gift cards you may have gotten over the holidays. According to Mercator Advisory Group, $3.5 billion in gift cards go unredeemed yearly. If you have no use for yours, you can donate it at UseYourGiftCard.com where it will be aggregated for essentials and distributed to low-income families in need.

