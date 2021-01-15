Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 25

Indoor dining may still be on pause, but that’s not stopping the organizers of Birmingham’s annual Restaurant Week.

Set to run Jan. 25-Feb. 7 – while indoor dining will return Feb. 1 at the earliest, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – the promotion is a bit different this year. Diners can earn $25 in “Birmingham Bucks” for every $50 spent at participating restaurants in the Birmingham Shopping District.

A total of $100 “Birmingham Bucks” e-gift cards can be earned throughout the two-week event. Diners can redeem them at more than 60 participating shops and restaurants in the area.

Some of the eateries are offering special menus and deals during Birmingham Restaurant Week, too. Bella Patti has some wines by the bottle priced half-off and warm winter cocktails. They have heated outdoor seating, as does Casa Pernoi, which is offering a free dessert during the promotion.

Other participating restaurants with outdoor dining are Social Kitchen and Bar, Streetside Seafood, Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro, Market North End, Elie’s Mediterranean Grill and Sidecar, Shift and Slice Pizza Kitchen.

Forest Grill has a meal-for-two for curbside pick-up for $70, which includes your choice of crispy half chicken with jasmine rice or beef bourguignon the first week, and soy-glazed salmon or braised duck the second week. Dinners come with salad and dessert.

Hazel Ravine and Downtown is part of Birmingham Restaurant Week, and it’s also bringing back the seasonal Crab Trap menu with stone crab and other shellfish platters, plus breakfast items, drinks to-go and a kids’ menu. This special menu will continue through March.

Stacked Deli, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, Luxe Bar and Grill, Phoenicia Restaurant, Plantrophie, Rugby Grille, Salvatore Scallopini and the French Lady are also part of Birmingham Restaurant Week.

For more details on specials and participating businesses, visit AllinBirmingham.com/RestaurantWeek.

