Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy swings by Supino Pizzeria for a review while visiting Detroit

One bite, everybody knows the rules.

Everybody who is one of Dave Portnoy's millions of internet followers, anyway. The head of Barstool Sports is in Detroit this week to hype up his company's presence at Greektown Casino's new sports book. Online gambling debuts in Michigan on Friday.

One of the first stops of the University of Michigan alumnus when he landed this week was Supino Pizzeria in Eastern Market.

Besides sports and pop culture, Barstool Sports is known for Portnoy's one-bite pizza reviews, where he takes a sample of a piping hot slice and gives a score on a scale of 1 to 10.

"Not Detroit-style, interesting," Portnoy said upon flipping open his Supino pizza box while outside the Eastern Market restaurant, which is open for carryout and is planning to open a second location in New Center as soon as next month.

"Good ... very good. Way more New York-style, though, than Detroit style. This could fit in on the streets of New York, in the Bronx ... Brooklyn," he said, while donning a freshly purchased white Supino sweatshirt. "I like it."

He gave it a score of 7.5.

"It's interesting because everyone recommends Supino, but it's not the Detroit style," he said. "Get used to seeing my face because we're going to Ann Arbor, we're going to East Lansing ... we're going everywhere, try every pizza."

According to Portnoy's online check-ins, he's also visited a Detroit-style pizza mecca, Cloverleaf.

"For the record I’ve already done Buddy’s and Jets," he wrote on Twitter.

Besides posting about his Greektown sports book and his pizza adventures, Portnoy, a controversial personality, has been active raising money for small businesses across the country. Kid Rock donated $100,000 to the Barstool Fund, which has raised more than $28 million so far.

Portnoy said every dollar deposited and bet this weekend through the Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino will be matched and put into the Barstool Fund.

