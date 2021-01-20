One-Eyed Betty's in Ferndale is temporarily closing for renovations

A popular downtown Ferndale hangout is temporarily closing for renovations.

One-Eyed Betty's Facebook page on Wednesday shocked customers with an ominous post stating "just to let everyone know Betty’s is closing ..."

That's only half the truth, though, as server Lauren Waters confirmed the closing is only temporary. Known for burgers, pinball games and a massive craft beer selection, spacious One-Eyed Betty's is closing down its carryout operation Monday from the restaurant.

"We're going to be doing a pop-up on the Rosie O'Grady's patio and while we remodel the inside of this location ... then we're going to move right back over," said Waters. Rosie O'Grady's is the sister restaurant to One-Eyed Betty's and is one block over, also in downtown Ferndale.

Waters says the remodel includes a new patio for Betty's made from a shipping container, plus new booths and televisions.

"It's going to be new and improved," she said.

One-Eyed Betty's is at 175 W. Troy in Ferndale. Call (248) 808-6633 or visit oneeyedbettys.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens