Prime + Proper offers in-house chef experience, plus more food and dining news

Food and dining news and events

Prime + Proper offers in-home chef experience: Since dining rooms are closed, downtown Detroit steakhouse Prime + Proper is offering to come to your home and cook for you. Their “Home Chef Experience” is a one-of-a-kind dinner cooked in your kitchen by a member of their executive culinary team. The three-hour experience includes menu consultation and starts at $350. Email erin@heirloomhospitality.com for more information or to book.

Purchase coneys, help kids: Buy an at-home coney kit from American Coney Island and help support Variety the Children’s Charity of Detroit. The $100 kits help support Variety’s core programs and contain 12 Dearborn hot dogs, a dozen buns, onion and the Keros family Detroit chili sauce. Order yours this week for shipping in Feb. 1, just in time to enjoy coneys during the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Call (248) 258-5511 or email info@varietydetroit.com to order.

Dearborn woman on ‘Worst Cooks’: You may recognize one of the contestants on the new season of “Worst Cooks in America.” Although based in Los Angeles now, contestant Laura Marie Moore is formerly of Dearborn. See her compete on the popular culinary competition for bad cooks Sunday nights on Food Network. Visit foodnetwork.com.

Grey Ghost has stuffed dinner rolls: Detroit hot spot Grey Ghost, which is open for outdoor dining and carryout, has added "stuffed dinner rolls" to their menu for a limited time. Available this week, they are bread rolls with barbecue beef inside that are served with whipped jalapeno butter. 47 Watson, Detroit. Visit greyghostdetroit.com to order online or reserve a table.

Eastern Market online cooking classes: Every Saturday, log on to a Zoom class with experts at Eastern Market. Saturday’s class is “not-your-Grandpa’s pot roast” and on Jan. 30 the focus is seafood with crab remoulade, shrimp ceviche and mussels. $12 per class. Search Eventbrite.com or visit easternmarket.org.

Chinese New Year dinner at Frame: Join Ann Arbor’s of Rice and Men restaurant in ringing in the Year of the Ox with a feast for carryout or dine in one of Frame’s outdoor, private yurts. The menu includes spring rolls, noodles, whole fish and more. Feb. 4-7. $65 per person. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Visit framehazelpark.com/experience/of-rice-and-men to order or book your yurt.

Melody Baetens