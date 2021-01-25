Portillo's announces opening date for its first Michigan location

Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs will be the fast-casual cuisine of the spring when Portillo's opens its Sterling Heights restaurant on March 16.

The hotly anticipated location for this chain, which dates back to the 1960s, is a 7,900-square-foot restaurant that seats about 180 and will employ around 150 people. Originally planning to open in the second half of this year, Portillo's Sterling Heights is debuting ahead of schedule.

“We always look forward to opening Portillo’s in new markets,” said CEO Michael Osanloo in a media release announcing the opening date. “Fans in Michigan have been asking for a Portillo’s for years, so we’re very excited to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food and the signature Portillo’s experience to the community of Sterling Heights.”

Super fans of the brand, which has around 60 locations nationwide, should sign up for the Portillo's Birthday Club for a chance to receive a limited-edition T-shirt featuring the Sterling Heights location. You also get a slice of chocolate cake if you visit on your birthday. There is also an opportunity at portillos.com/michigan to register for a chance to try a training meal before the grand opening.

Portillo's opens at 10:30 a.m. March 16 at 14425 Lakeside Circle in Sterling Heights. Visit portillos.com/careers for more details on open positions.

