Saucy Brew Works to open March 3 in Detroit with efficient brewing system

Cleveland-based craft beer and pizza hub Saucy Brew Works is set to make its Motor City debut on March 3 in Brush Park.

Coming to Bedrock's mixed-use City Modern building, Saucy Brew Works' first Detroit location will be both a brewpub and a coffeehouse, serving house-made beer and a full menu at the 5,700-square-foot restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

In addition to some seasonal beers, the main Saucy Brew Works labels are Habituale, a kölsch-style golden ale, American IPA Juicy Asap and Love You, Bye, a "hazy imperial IPA." The company uses the BrauKon system, which is known for being waste-free and efficient is said to result in a cleaner-tasting product.

The food menu has beer-friendly fare like Bavarian pretzels, sandwiches, salads and wings, plus trendy items like roasted cauliflower and thin crust, gourmet pizzas.

Saucy Brew Works' craft coffeehouse concept Saucy Coffee will be located within this location, and serve gourmet joe and sell whole bean coffee.

“We have been working with Bedrock for over a year to put together an innovative brewery in this great location,” said co-owner and operator Brent Zimmerman in a release about the opening. “We love Detroit and what is going on here as it has a similar vibe to our hometown in Cleveland. City Modern is a very exciting project bringing life to an iconic neighborhood and we can’t wait to be part of that.”

This is the fourth location for the brand and the first outside of Ohio. Saucy Brew Works opens March 3 at 2671 John R in Detroit. Visit saucybrewworks.com for more information.

