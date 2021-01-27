'Local Love' fundraiser to help Metro Detroit restaurants continues

In early December, Great Lakes Hotel Supply and the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association teamed up to launch “Local Love,” a fundraiser for owners and employees of Metro Detroit restaurants.

So far, the fund has collected north of $36,000, but it’s still a long way from its lofty goal of $500,000.

The goal is to distribute $2,500 to each restaurant that applies and $500 to individual workers who apply. Those interested in being considered for the help can sign up at glhsco.com/locallove.

“During this never-before-seen economic crisis it is crystal clear that we must do something now to help our local restaurants survive,” said Great Lakes Hotel Supply owner Marc Israel in a press release. “We are asking everyone, as individuals and as corporations, if you have the ability to donate please help us reach or exceed our goal of $500,000. These folks are really in need and it’s vital that we help them.”

Using the GoFundMe platform, Great Lakes and the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association will continue to fundraise through March 1 at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/locallove.

