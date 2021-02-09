Detroit chef Kiki Louya to compete on new season of 'Top Chef'

Chef Kiki Louya of Detroit is one of the 15 contestants competing for glory and $250,000 on the latest season of Bravo's "Top Chef" series, set in Portland, Oregon.

A graduate of the University of Michigan and Le Cordon Bleu, Louya is best known in the local food scene as a founding partner of acclaimed restaurant Folk in Corktown and the woman-owned hospitality group Nest Egg. She left the group last March to go out on her own as a chef and business consultant.

In July of 2019, Louya was featured in a New York Times article that named her one of 16 Black chefs that are "changing food in America."

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi and featuring main judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, "Top Chef: Portland," the show's 18th season, is set to debut on Bravo on April 1.

According to reports, the show was filmed in September and October, and the cast and crew were kept in an insolated "bubble" in a Portland hotel and tested frequently for COVID-19.

