Black and Mobile Black-owned restaurant delivery service returns to Detroit market

To celebrate Black History Month, some Detroit food businesses are accepting delivery orders exclusively through Black-owned food delivery service Black and Mobile every Thursday in February.

Black and Mobile recently returned to service the Detroit market after a hiatus. Currently operating in four cities nationwide, it is planning to expand in 2021.

The third party delivery service is connected to more than a dozen Detroit businesses, but only a select few will be exclusive to Black and Mobile on Thursdays in February. These include Moor Herbs smoothie and healthcare store, Le Petit Dejeuner and Yum Village restaurants and the Jamaican Pot's Midtown and 8 Mile locations.

Other area restaurants, such as Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles, the D Loft Cafe and Generations Bistro Soul Food, also deliver via Black and Mobile's smart phone app or website, blackandmobile.com.

