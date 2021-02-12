Baobab Fare market and cafe to soft open Saturday, here's how to get a seat

After years of anticipation, East African restaurant, market and juice bar Baobab Fare will hold a soft opening Saturday at its New Center home.

The new restaurant will seat a limited number of guests Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Feb. 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. for a four-course, $60 ticketed meal. Vegetarian and halal options are available.

Owners Nadia Nijimbere and Mamba Hamissi, immigrants from Burundi, are also launching their own brand of juice and hot sauce to coincide with the soft opening of the restaurant. Ji Passion Fruit juice is a tangy drink rich in antioxidants, and will be served at this week's dinners. Pili Hot Sauce is an original family recipe made with fire-roasted habanero peppers.

Plans for a wider opening are in the works down the line.

“We have to bring Baobab Fare to Detroit, it is a responsibility,” Hamissi said in a media alert about the soft opening. “If Detroit wants to be a major international player in the world as a tourist attraction and livable destination, we need to have interesting and diverse options for all activities.”

Described as a celebration of East African food and culture fused with the essence of Detroit, Baobab Fare will serve prepared foods, groceries and other retail products from East Africa once fully open.

Baobab Fare is at 6568 Woodward in Detroit. Call (313) 266-5199 or visit baobabfare.com. To reserve one of the soft opening dinners, go to https://app.upserve.com/s/baobab-fare-detroit.

