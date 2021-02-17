Your Metro Detroit Friday fish fry guide for Lent 2021

With Lent starting this week, it's fish fry season again.

Some churches and halls are sticking to carryout only because of the pandemic, and others are halting their fish fry events all together. Read on for some ways to get your affordable fried perch or baked cod dinners around town.

St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church: Catfish, perch and tilapia dinners or sandwiches, baked or fried. Macaroni and cheese some weeks as well as meatless spaghetti. Drive-through pickup only. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Church activity hall at 6340 Stearns, Detroit. (313) 304-3671 or (248) 797-1321.

Scotty Simpson Fish and Chips: Not just for Fridays, this longstanding Detroit gem is known for fried fish all the time. Everything but the bread rolls are made fresh in-house. Opening for dine-in or carryout. Cash or check only. 22200 Fenkell, Detroit. (313) 533-0950.

St Francis D'assisi - St. Hedwig Parish: Fish fry ($9 adults, $6 kids) in the Parish Hall. 11 a.m-6 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carryout only. 4500 Wesson, Detroit. (313) 894-5409 or (313) 894-0163.

St. Sebastian Catholic Church: Baked or fried fish dinners or sandwiches ($6-$12) plus shrimp and sides like mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw. 4-8 p.m. Fridays during lent. Carryout only. 20710 Colgate, Dearborn Heights. (313) 278-5600. stsebastiancatholicchurch.org

Parts & Labor: This new pub is in the former Mel Bar and uses its original fish and chips recipe, which goes back decades. Cod and perch dinners ($8.99 and $10.99) served noon-8 p.m. Fridays. 17993 Allen, Melvindale. (313) 633-0376.

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish: Baked cod with hushpuppy batter and parsley potatoes, coleslaw and a roll ($8) and Polish dill pickle soup and pierogi ($5). Noon-6 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carryout only. 976 Pope John Paul II Ave., Wyandotte. (734) 284-9135.

St. Joseph Parish South Lyon: Fish and chips dinner with coleslaw, mac and cheese and a roll ($10, $9 for seniors). 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Carryout only. 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. (248) 446-8700.

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church: Hand-battered cod, baked whitefish or mac and cheese dinners ($5-$11, discount for seniors) with coleslaw, a cookie and choice of French fries, baked potato or mac and cheese side. 4:30-8 p.m. March 5-26 and 5:30-8 p.m. April 2. Order and pickup on site. 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. sijmensclub@gmail.com

VFW Bruce Post #1146: Fish fry menu with cod, perch, shrimp, mac and cheese and more ($1.50-$13, cash only). 4-8 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Dine-in or carryout; place order on site. 28404 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 524-0449 to volunteer.

Know a spot that should be on this list? Email the details to mbaetens@detroitnews.com.