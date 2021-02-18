Guy Fieri opens four 'ghost kitchens' at Michigan restaurants

Four Michigan restaurants are headed to Flavortown.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is bringing his signature eats to the state by establishing ghost kitchens at four Italian restaurants in Metro Detroit and the Lansing area.

They're called Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen and the restaurants are delivery only, meaning customers can't pick up orders or sit down to eat.

Locations for the eatery include Bravo! Italian Kitchen restaurants in Lansing Township on in the Eastwood Towne Center, in Livonia on Haggerty Road and in Rochester Hills on North Adams Road and Brio Italian Grille in Sterling Heights on Hall Road at the Mall at Partridge Creek.

The ghost kitchens are in a soft launch phase meaning all the locations are not yet opened, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain that owns both brands said. Livonia is currently the only location accepting orders while the others are planning to open in the next couple of weeks.

Order can be placed using third-party apps.

Menu items include classics from the Food Network star's repertoire like The Chicken Guy! sandwich, chocolate whiskey cake and jalapeño pig poppers (which is exactly what you think it is).

Interested? Check out the locations here.

Also called a "cloud kitchen" or "virtual restaurant," ghost kitchens are concepts that offer delivery or carryout but have no dining room and often no brick-and-mortar location. It was a trend before 2020, but the pandemic changed the way diners patronize restaurants in a way that make these low-cost kitchens a safer bet for those in the industry.