Dining calendar: Fish fries, pop-up dinners and more

Dining news and food events

Free chili at National Coney Island: In celebration of National Chili Day Thursday, National Coney Island will give out 12 ounce retail chili on Thursday, Feb. 25 to anyone who makes a $25 minimum carryout purchase. Offer is good at participating locations. Visit nationalconeyisland.com for locations.

Pie and mash pop-up at Cornman Farms: The fifth annual pie and mash pop-up returns to Zingerman’s Cornman Farms next month. British chef Kieron Hales will kick things off March 3 with steak and stilton pie, mushy peas, mashed potatoes and double cream Devon fudge. Different flavors and ingredients are offered each week. 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays in March. $19 per meal. 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter. Pre-order at shop.zingermanscornmanfarms.com and pick up or dine in at the farm.

Lake Trust Credit Union to give culinary scholarships: Through the Michigan Impact Scholarship Lake Trust, the Lake Trust Credit Union is accepting applications for a four-year ride to educations programs Clearly University, including the culinary program. Applicants must be a Michigan resident and member of the credit union or eligible to be a member. Apply at Laketrust.org/Scholarships by March 12.

Pretzel crust is coming back to Little Caesars: This week Little Caesars Pizza brought back its pretzel crust pizza with cheddar cheese sauce after many requests from customers, including a Change.org petition. This time around, it’s also available in a cheese-stuffed crust or with the traditional tomato sauce. Visit LittleCaesars.com for locations.

Atwater Brewery releases Light Citrus Blond: New year, new beer. Atwater Brewery is adding the low-calorie Light Citrus Blond to its lineup. Modeled to compliment the flagship Dirty Blond, Light Citrus will be 100 calories and sold in 12-ounce cans. Visit www.atwaterbeer.com to learn more.

Jon Smith Subs opens first Michigan location: Known for grilled sirloin steak, chicken breast and giant deli subs, Jon Smith Subs opened its first Michigan restaurant Feb. 15 at 8178 Cooley Lake Road in White Lake. A grand opening is set for next week with chances to win prizes and a charity give-back on March 3.

Lenten fish fry events

St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church: Catfish, perch and tilapia dinners or sandwiches, baked or fried. Macaroni and cheese some weeks as well as meatless spaghetti. Drive-thru pickup only. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Church activity hall at 6340 Stearns, Detroit. (313) 304-3671 or (248) 797-1321.

St Francis D'assisi - St. Hedwig Parish: Fish fry ($9 adults, $6 kids) in the Parish Hall. 11 a.m-6 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carryout only. 4500 Wesson, Detroit. (313) 894-5409 or (313) 894-0163.

St. Sebastian Catholic Church: Baked or fried fish dinners or sandwiches ($6-$12) plus shrimp and sides like mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw. 4-8 p.m. Fridays during lent. Carryout only. 20710 Colgate, Dearborn Heights. (313) 278-5600. stsebastiancatholicchurch.org

Parts & Labor: This new pub is in the former Mel Bar and uses its original fish and chips recipe, which goes back decades. Cod and perch dinners ($8.99 and $10.99) served noon-8 p.m. Fridays. 17993 Allen, Melvindale. (313) 633-0376.

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish: Baked cod with hushpuppy batter and parsley potatoes, coleslaw and a roll ($8) and Polish dill pickle soup and pierogi ($5). Noon-6 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carryout only. 976 Pope John Paul II Ave., Wyandotte. (734) 284-9135.

Knights of Columbus Plymouth: Fish and chips, shrimp and chips dinner ($10) or macaroni and cheese and chips dinner ($5), including coleslaw and a roll. 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Curbside pickup only. 150 Fair, Plymouth. (734) 453-3966

St. Joseph Parish South Lyon: Fish and chips dinner with coleslaw, mac and cheese and a roll ($10, $9 for seniors). 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Carryout only. 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. (248) 446-8700.

St. Michael the Archangel: Fried or baked cod dinners with French fries, mac and cheese and coleslaw ($10). 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Curbside pickup only. 11441 Hubbard, Livonia. (734) 261-1455 ext. 200

Berkley American Legion: Cod dinners with one, two or three pieces ($9-$15). 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Carryout only. 2079 W. 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 591-9220.

Knights of Columbus #5452 at Rochester Community House: Baked or fried fish with mac and cheese, fries, coleslaw and roll with butter ($10, $7 children). 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Carryout only. 816 Ludlow, Rochester. (248) 296-2853.

Sacred Heart Church Knights of Columbus: Baked or fried fish dinners with mac and cheese, broccoli, coleslaw, chips and a cookie ($10). 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Drive-thru and pickup only. Parish Hall, 3400 S. Adams, Auburn Hills. (248) 852-4170.

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church: Hand-battered cod, baked whitefish or mac and cheese dinners ($5-$11, discount for seniors) with coleslaw, a cookie and choice of French fries, baked potato or mac and cheese side. 4:30-8 p.m. March 5-26 and 5:30-8 p.m. April 2. Order and pickup on site. 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. sijmensclub@gmail.com

VFW Bruce Post #1146: Fish fry menu with cod, perch, shrimp, mac and cheese and more ($1.50-$13, cash only). 4-8 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Dine-in or carryout; place order on site. 28404 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 524-0449 to volunteer.

St. Therese of Lisieux Parish: Deep-fried or baked fish dinners ($10) or shrimp dinners ($11) come with choice of fries, baked potato or scoop of mac and cheese, plus coleslaw or salad, vegetable and dinner roll. 4- 8 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Drive-thru or carryout. 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Township.

Melody Baetens