Library Sports Pub in Novi to close at the end of March

Known for burgers, pizza, fish and chips and other pub grub, the Library Sports Pub and Grill in Novi will close its doors permanently after 25 years of business. The last day of service will be March 28.

Its sister restaurant, Library Sports Pub and Grill in West Bloomfield Township will not be affected. Both locations are known for being neighborhood hangouts with large menus, full bars with many beer taps and plenty of televisions for watching the game.

Owner Bob Barnett says he has too big of a footprint at the Novi restaurant, which opened in 1995 on Grand River in Novi and moved across the street in 2017. He points to the 25% capacity restriction and lack of staff as reasons for closing.

"I moved across the street into a larger footprint to handle the larger groups that were coming into Novi, the travel baseball, travel hockey, after work crowds ... larger groups was the thing," he said. "Everything was just pulled out from underneath.

"The bigger the place, the bigger the problems. But I also think that a lot of people are scarred from so much information that is confusing," said Barnett. "I don't know how we'll be busy enough again in any future to survive. I already bled a year."

He said the opening and closing of indoor dining throughout 2020 made it hard to keep staff on board.

"How do you survive with all these restrictions?" he said, adding that outdoor dining didn't help generate enough money for them. "A restaurant can only handle what it can handle."

Barnett thinks more restaurants will be in the same position in 2021year.

"For the state government to take a broad brush and swipe an industry clean, I just think there's still going to be tremendous fallout," he said. "We already went through a year of bleeding. I don't have the money to pay for my footprint. I don't want to borrow more money. PPP (the Paycheck Protection Program) is great, but it's not the answer."

Library Pub Novi, 42705 Grand River, will remain open through March 28. Call (248) 349-9110 or visit librarypub.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens