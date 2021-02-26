Popular Corktown restaurant Lady of the House is permanently closed

In another big blow to the Detroit dining scene, popular and nationally recognized Corktown restaurant Lady of the House has permanently closed.

Chef and owner Kate Williams confirmed the closing to The Detroit News; it was first reported by Eater Detroit Friday morning. Eater also reported that the building (formerly St. CeCe's Pub and before that Irish restaurant Baile Corcaigh) was put up for sale just before the pandemic, but wasn't in jeopardy because a long lease was put into place.

"While we are immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years, it is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to close our doors," Williams said in a statement, thanking her employees, past and present, and customers. "In 2021, we’re embracing change, however uncomfortable, and we look forward to new and exciting things to come in the city we love."

Metro Detroit native Williams opened Lady of the House in 2017 and it instantly became a darling of the local restaurant scene because of the sustainable farm-to-table menu and focus on hospitality.

Less than a year into opening, Williams also had a big splash in the New York Times, in which restaurant critic Pete Wells noted the restaurant's commitment to being a no-waste kitchen, employing a diverse staff and praised one of Lady's signature dishes, the carrot steak. Williams and Lady of the also received James Beard Award nominations and nods from GQ and Food & Wine magazines.

Williams said her other restaurant, Karl's inside the Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, is OK, while temporarily closed, and will start hosting a dinner series next month. Williams and her team will also continue to have a presence in Corktown. They'll host a pop-up at Batch Brewing Company, 1400 Porter, with food from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Keep up with Williams' future endeavors on her website ladyland.co.

