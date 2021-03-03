Canal-side restaurant Coriander Kitchen and Farm returns Saturday in its latest incarnation

Now that an ongoing renovation is complete, canal-side restaurant Coriander Kitchen and Farm is reopening Saturday in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood with outdoor dining and carryout service.

Located just off the Detroit river in a former marina, Coriander is a project from chef Alison Heeres and farmer Gwen Meyer, who cultivates produce from Coriander's farm nearby on Scott street. For now, they'll serve seasonal appetizers, sandwiches, salads, cocktails and more for carryout or to enjoy at an outdoor picnic table. Firepits are available by reservation.

Guests can arrive to Coriander by car, bike or boat.

Coriander was open in 2020 for canal-side outdoor dining. Then, Heeres and Meyer served from their food truck. Now that the building is complete, they have an all-season indoor restaurant with a full kitchen. Indoor dining will be available at a later date.

Some menu highlights include a grilled halloumi cheese wrapped in grape leaves and served with eggplant and roasted pepper dip and a 1/3-pound grass-fed burger from Marrow butcher shop in Detroit with sharp cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, pickle and a house-made sauce. There's also a 4-ounce battered whitefish sandwich with Michigan cabbage and jalapeno slaw and preserved lemon tartar sauce.

Coriander is in the same complex as Detroit River Sports. Later this year the two businesses will team up to offer "Paddle to Table Dinners," where you can take a kayak or paddleboard tour of the Detroit River followed by dinner at Coriander.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm, 14601 Riverside in Detroit, is open 3:30-7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hours will be expanded as the weather warms up. Visit corianderkitchenandfarm.com for more information, to view the menu or order a carryout.

