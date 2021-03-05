Bobcat Bonnie's to open a sixth location this summer in Toledo

Colorful and funky Metro Detroit restaurant group Bobcat Bonnie's is expanding to Ohio later this year when its first out-of-state location opens in downtown Toledo.

The two-level concept is expected to debut in August in the Fort Industry Square development on the corner of Summit and Jefferson. The main floor will be the 3,700-square-foot restaurant with another 3,500 square feet in the lower level, which will be a bar and arcade.

Bobcat Bonnie's owner Matt Buskard credited his staff and the supportive communities his restaurants are in with being able to not only stay afloat but expand to a new location during the pandemic.

"I think this pandemic showed us how flexible we can be, and really showed the strength of our teams as we navigated this pandemic and made ourselves whatever we needed to be for the communities we serve," he told The Detroit News. "For this new opening, it is really scary as things have been so up and down, but we are teaming up with, hands down, one of the best developers, and heading to a development that is so well done, and well thought out."

"Between working with them, spending time in Toledo getting to know the area, and working with the amazing Economic Development team we feel confident that this summer's opening will be a great success," Buskard said.

The Toledo restaurant, which is expected to create 80-100 jobs, will join the other Bobcat Bonnie's locations in Corktown, Ferndale, Wyandotte, Ypsilanti and in Clinton Township at Partridge Creek. The restaurants are known for colorful decor, full bars with craft beer and signature cocktails, brunch and a large menu with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

“This is another exciting announcement for the Fort Industry Square redevelopment,” said developer Kevin Prater in a press release announcing Bobcat Bonnie's arrival. “We are proud to be part of the continuous development momentum and the community’s commitment to a sustainable downtown revitalization. We look forward to the opportunity to support Bobcat Bonnie’s and their Toledo team for many years to come.”

The space where the Toledo Bobcat Bonnie's will be is part of a $60.5 million redevelopment project to convert vacant buildings in to residential, commercial office and retail space.

