Food and dining calendar: Corned beef kits, free ice cream and more

Dining news and food events

Hudsonville celebrates “Pint Day”: This Saturday, Holland, Michigan’s Hudsonville Ice Cream will give away 25,000 pints of ice cream via their social media channels in celebration of Pint Day, which they created in 2019. They’re also announcing two new flavors: caramel coffee chip and dairy-free toasted coconut. Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com for more information.

Free Snackers at Olga’s in International Women’s Day: Monday, in celebration of International Women’s Day, Olga’s Kitchen will offer a free side order of Snackers (with any purchase) to all women. Mention the offer when dining in, or use the code OLGASIWD if ordering through the Olga’s app. Visit olgas.com for more information.

Better Made supports MS awareness: March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness and Education Month, and Better Made Snack Foods is supporting that by donating partial proceeds from the sale of family- and value-sized potato chips and certain size bags of pork rinds to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in Southfield.

Short’s teams up with Skymint: Michigan beer maker Short’s Brewing Company has again teamed up with cannabis company Skymint for a new flavor of Sativa-infused gummies, Jolly x Short’s Mule gummy, inspired by Short’s Brewing’s Mule Beer. It’s made with real lime and ginger. Visit skymint.com for Skymint locations.

Virtual Irish beer tasting: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely in your home with this virtual beer tasting featuring six Irish beers. Cicerones from Detroit-based Bottles Nation (which hosts immersive beverage events in-person and online) will talk you though the guided tasting at 7 p.m. March 17. Tickets to the virtual event are $30. Visit bottlesnation.com to register.

St. Patrick’s Day at home from Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: Get a take-and-bake beef shepherd’s pie, homemade coffee cake or an Irish coffee cocktail kit from this ever-evolving Birmingham restaurant for your at-home St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Order for pick-up 3-7 p.m. March 16 or 17. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714 or hrd.kitchen.

Carnegie Deli corned beef sandwich kits at Frame: Get all the fixings you need to make a corned beef sandwich just like at the famed Carnegie Deli in New York. Each kit has Carnegie seeded rye bread, sour pickles, corned beef, deli mustard and their famous cheesecake. $109 per kit, which makes four sandwiches. Pick up at various locations around Metro Detroit on March 17. Visit framehazelpark.com for details or to purchase.

Lenten fish fry events

St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church: Catfish, perch and tilapia dinners or sandwiches, baked or fried. Macaroni and cheese some weeks as well as meatless spaghetti. Drive-thru pickup only. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Church activity hall at 6340 Stearns, Detroit. (313) 304-3671 or (248) 797-1321.

St Francis D'assisi - St. Hedwig Parish: Fish fry ($9 adults, $6 kids) in the Parish Hall. 11 a.m-6 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carryout only. 4500 Wesson, Detroit. (313) 894-5409 or (313) 894-0163.

St. Sebastian Catholic Church: Baked or fried fish dinners or sandwiches ($6-$12) plus shrimp and sides like mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw. 4-8 p.m. Fridays during lent. Carryout only. 20710 Colgate, Dearborn Heights. (313) 278-5600. stsebastiancatholicchurch.org

Parts & Labor: This new pub is in the former Mel Bar and uses its original fish and chips recipe, which goes back decades. Cod and perch dinners ($8.99 and $10.99) served noon-8 p.m. Fridays. 17993 Allen, Melvindale. (313) 633-0376.

Our Lady of the Scapular Parish: Baked cod with hushpuppy batter and parsley potatoes, coleslaw and a roll ($8) and Polish dill pickle soup and pierogi ($5). Noon-6 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Carryout only. 976 Pope John Paul II Ave., Wyandotte. (734) 284-9135.

Knights of Columbus Plymouth: Fish and chips, shrimp and chips dinner ($10) or macaroni and cheese and chips dinner ($5), including coleslaw and a roll. 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Curbside pickup only. 150 Fair, Plymouth. (734) 453-3966

Hellenic Cultural Center: Fried cod dinner with fries, coleslaw and roll ($11.95) and kids chicken tender meal with fries ($9.95). 4-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Carryout only. 36375 Joy, Westland. (734) 525-6789 or hellenicculturalcenter.com.

St. Joseph Parish South Lyon: Fish and chips dinner with coleslaw, mac and cheese and a roll ($10, $9 for seniors). 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Carryout only. 830 S. Lafayette, South Lyon. (248) 446-8700.

St. Michael the Archangel: Fried or baked cod dinners with French fries, mac and cheese and coleslaw ($10). 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Curbside pickup only. 11441 Hubbard, Livonia. (734) 261-1455 ext. 200

Berkley American Legion: Cod dinners with one, two or three pieces ($9-$15). 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Carryout only. 2079 W. 12 Mile, Berkley. (248) 591-9220.

Knights of Columbus #5452 at Rochester Community House: Baked or fried fish with mac and cheese, fries, coleslaw and roll with butter ($10, $7 children). 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Carryout only. 816 Ludlow, Rochester. (248) 296-2853.

Sacred Heart Church Knights of Columbus: Baked or fried fish dinners with mac and cheese, broccoli, coleslaw, chips and a cookie ($10). 4-6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Drive-thru and pickup only. Parish Hall, 3400 S. Adams, Auburn Hills. (248) 852-4170.

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church: Hand-battered cod, baked whitefish or mac and cheese dinners ($5-$11, discount for seniors) with coleslaw, a cookie and choice of french fries, baked potato or mac and cheese side. 4:30-8 p.m. March 5-26 and 5:30-8 p.m. April 2. Order and pickup on site. 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. sijmensclub@gmail.com

VFW Bruce Post #1146: Fish fry menu with cod, perch, shrimp, mac and cheese and more ($1.50-$13, cash only). 4-8 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Dine-in or carryout; place order on site. 28404 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 524-0449 to volunteer.

St. Therese of Lisieux Parish: Deep-fried or baked fish dinners ($10) or shrimp dinners ($11) come with choice of fries, baked potato or scoop of mac and cheese, plus coleslaw or salad, vegetable and dinner roll. 4- 8 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Drive-thru or carryout. 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Township. No phone.

Melody Baetens