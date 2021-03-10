Detroit Pistons launch ghost kitchen partnership 'Pistons Dish'

The Detroit Pistons and national company REEF Technology have teamed up to launch Pistons Dish, a ghost kitchen concept that will sell Pistons-inspired dishes and some Pistons merchandise through third-party delivery apps.

Because it's a "ghost kitchen" or "cloud kitchen," there is no brick-and-mortar location. Fans will instead be able to order from Pistons Dish via DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats or Seamless delivery apps starting Friday in Detroit.

The eclectic menu has shareable appetizers, soft drinks and entrée items like "Hooper's Honey Walnut Shrimp" with sautéed vegetables and Basmati rice or the "Fast Break Falafel" with rice and a creamy Greek dill yogurt.

The "Mack Ave & Cheese Sando" is a three-cheese mac with candied bacon and chipotle sauce between two pieces of sourdough garlic toast. For a protein boost, the "Power Double Forward Bowl" has grilled adobo-marinated chicken thighs with Basmati rice, beans, kale, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Most entrees range from $9.95 to $16.95, and some of the Pistons merchandise for sale via Pistons Dish includes branded hats, beanies and face masks.

This project is expected to create 200 jobs. REEF is partnering with the city's Detroit at Work job development program to staff prep and line cooks, assistant kitchen supervisors and drivers.

REEF Technologies describes itself as a company that repurposes "underutilized spaces into neighborhood hubs that connect people to local goods, services, and experiences." REEF has 4,500 locations in North America. The partnership with the Detroit Pistons is their first with a professional sports team, and it's the Detroit Pistons first ghost kitchen project.

“At REEF we’re committed to connecting the world to your block and in Detroit, fewer things mean the center of the universe than the beloved Pistons,” said REEF CCO Alan Philips in a media alert about Pistons Dish. “In a time where sports remain spectator-less and fans are craving a live stadium experience, we’re excited to bring the same energy home to Pistons fans and foodies. We look forward to being a part of the Motor City and tapping the talented local workforce to bring this experience to life.”

