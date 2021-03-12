Chicken Shack to expand outside of Michigan as 'Sobeck's'

After 65 years of serving fried chicken and broasted potatoes in Metro Detroit, local brand Chicken Shack is expanding outside of Michigan under the name Sobeck's.

The first Sobeck's restaurant is expected to open in Cleveland and will use the tagline "Detroit's Original Chicken Shack." Local chicken fans may start to see Sobeck's branding at area Chicken Shacks to strengthen the tie-in.

“We’ve had fans begging us to open in other states, and after doing our research, we realized that there are a number of other restaurants called Chicken Shack all across the country, so we had to register another name,” said Neil Sobeck in a media alert about the expansion. “To link Sobeck’s with Chicken Shack we trademarked the phrase Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack, which will be used in all Sobeck’s locations."

Sobeck is the director of operations for Sobeck Enterprises, Chicken Shack’s franchise company, and the grandson of founders John and Iola Sobeck. They opened the first restaurants in Royal Oak in 1956 and now have more than 20 locations throughout Metro Detroit.

