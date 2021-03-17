Chef Amado Lopez brings 'Modern Mexico' to Frame, plus more dining events

Hazel’s on the Eastern Shore at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: The latest concept for this Birmingham favorite is their take on Eastern Shore seafood. Starting April 6 the menu will have in-season Maryland blue crab, cream of crab soup, shrimp salad sandwiches, Boston cream pie and more. Enjoy the menu as carryout or dine-in; they also deliver to those close enough. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. (248) 671-1714. Hrd.kitchen.

Modern Mexico with chef Amado Lopez at Frame: Local chef Amado Lopez of roving taqueria Casa Amado will pop-up at Hazel Park’s Frame for two weeks, celebrating the cuisine of Jalisco April 8-11 and Mexico’s Southern Highlands on April 15-18. The multi-course meals can be purchased to-go, or enjoyed inside Frame or in the outdoor yurts. Dinners start at $60 per person. 23839 John R #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Food Truck Rally at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Try a variety of different cuisine in one, open-air space. The event also has entertainment and stuff for kids to do. 5-9 p.m. April 14. Free admission. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 246-3276.

Customer Appreciation Month at Mario’s Restaurant: Through March 31, guests can get rollback specials at this longstanding Italian restaurant. Specials chance throughout the week. Tuesday get a whole Maine lobster with red skin potatoes and corn on the cob for $15.99 and Friday and Sunday get a New York strip sirloin for $35 or broiled perch for $30. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616.

United Plates of America at Trattoria Pizzeria da Luigi: Restaurateur Luigi Cutraro’s latest concept is a playful way to bring people on both sides of the political spectrum together over food, and leave negativity at the door. Each seat is represented by different political figures, past and present. Cutraro hopes his experiment breaks some social tensions surrounding politics. “It’s hard to be negative when you have a beautiful plate of pasta and nice glass of wine in front of you,” he said. Open at 4 p.m. Tues.-Sun. 415 S. Washington, Royal Oak. (248) 542-4444.

Barleycorn’s Public House now open: The latest venture from the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is now open in Shelby Township. Barleycorn’s Public House, formerly Buc’eez Pub, is open now with “chef-inspired dishes made from scratch” and craft cocktails. It’s dinner only for now (indoors and outside), with brunch and lunch to come. 50985 Hayes, Shelby Township. barleycornspublichouse.com.

Warren’s Big Boy Restaurant reopens: After closing in spring 2020 when a fire struck, the Big Boy in Warren is reopening Thursday with a whole new look and classic Big Boy menu. A grand opening celebration is set for March 27. 11587 E. 12 Mile, Warren. (313) 832-1616.

