Restaurants temporarily close after employees test positive for COVID-19

If you have dining plans over the next few days, better double-check that the restaurant you plan to visit is open this weekend.

Just as Michigan reached its largest daily total of positive cases since December, a small handful of local businesses are pausing operations this week after one or more employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"We’re being as careful as we can, yet with the rising cases of COVID-19, two of our employees have tested positive for the virus," reads a statement from the owners of Birmingham restaurant Hazel, Ravines and Downtown. The message was posted to their social media account and sent out to some customers with reservations for the weekend.

Owners say they will compensate staff while the business is closed for deep cleaning and to allow time for staff to quarantine and obtain additional tests.

"We believe that’s the responsible thing to do. Since the start, we have been following very strict safety protocols. That won’t ever change."

Ferndale restaurant Voyager is closing temporarily for a second time in 2021 because a staff member who was not within 6 feet of any customers tested positive.

"We are already working directly with Oakland County Health with regard to contract tracing requirements and best practices for a safe reopening," the seafood restaurant posted on social media Friday. "At this time, every single member of our crew who is not fully vaccinated will undergo appropriate PCR testing and, if necessary, quarantine before returning to work according to CDC and Oakland County Health recommendations. As an additional precaution, we will be performing an electrostatic disinfection of our kitchen and dining room tomorrow (Saturday) morning."

Founders Detroit Taproom is also temporarily closed after an employee tested positive last weekend.

The East Lansing location of Maru sushi restaurant group will close for the weekend with a tentative plan to reopen Monday after deep cleaning. Last week, Lily's Seafood Grill & Brewery in Royal Oak closed for a few days after a positive test. Wally's Frozen Custard stand also took to social media to say the St. Clair Shores business would be closed until further notice.

