GreenSpace & Go closes this week in Royal Oak, Inn Season Cafe to take over space

One fast-casual vegan restaurant is closing, but a mainstay in the plant-based game is ready to take its place.

GreenSpace & Go, on Woodward in Royal Oak, is closing permanently this week. The Inn Season Cafe owners will take over the lease and open a second restaurant — called Inn Season Kitchen — there at 32867 Woodward, likely around May.

“I’m so pleased to be able to offer some of Inn Season’s fan favorites like our Budapest mushroom soup, the Big Baprawski burger, desserts, gluten-free items and more in a fast-casual format, and to carry on the plant-based tradition at this location,” said Inn Season owner Nick Raftis in a media alert. “It’s good timing given that Inn Season Café has been closed for renovations since early last summer. We look forward to bringing delicious plant-based food to both loyal and new customers.”

GreenSpace & Go opened as a second, more casual version of downtown Ferndale's GreenSpace Cafe, which closed in early 2020. Both restaurants were owned by cardiologist Dr. Joel Kahn, who said in a statement that he and his family "couldn't be happier or more grateful" to pass the baton to Raftis.

A popular spot for vegan and vegetarian food in Royal Oak for 40 years, the Inn Season Cafe, 500 E. Fourth, has been temporarily closed for renovations.

