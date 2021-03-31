Detroit Black Restaurant Week highlights Black chefs and business owners

Black-owned restaurants in Detroit and the suburbs will be given a spotlight during the fourth annual Detroit Black Restaurant Week.

The first of this two-part dining promotion is April 9-18, followed by a second series this summer, Aug. 20-29.

Organized by founder Kwaku Osei-Bonsu — who is also a co-founder of urban, outdoor dining hub EastEats — the event has a growing list of 30 food businesses to join in at no cost to them. This year's Detroit Black Restaurant Week is not limited to dine-in businesses; it also includes local caterers and food trucks.

"We have some amazing events covering the vegan lifestyle, collectible paraphernalia, special events, guest chef pop-ins and much more," said Osei-Bonsu in a release about the event, adding that this year's DBRW has a "synergetic partnership" with Pepsi. "That's going to allow us to do some amazing things."

Some of the participating restaurants this year include New Center businesses like the newly opened Baobab Fare, plus Jamaican Pot, the Kitchen by Que and Yum Village. DUO Lounge in Southfield, Detroit Pepper Company on Detroit's east side, Kola Restaurant and Lounge in Farmington Hills, Good Times on the Avenue on the Avenue of Fashion and Le Crepe in Royal Oak are also involved.

Both of chef Max Hardy's restaurants are on board, including Coop Detroit inside the Detroit Shipping Company and his new pizza venture Jed's Detroit.

Le Crepe owner Dennis Williams says he's happy to be apart of the promotion because it gives him an opportunity to "showcase what I'm doing and invite old regulars back and make new regulars."

"We're a creperie, we take sweet and savory items and put them inside crepes, we offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian ... everything is made fresh to order, there's no heat lamps or microwaves. I have a staff that's ready to get it right the first time and we want you to leave happy."

He said the pandemic has been tough and he's had to crowdfund to make ends meet, launching a GoFundMe.

"It's going well now through the GoFundMe, through my village, the people supporting, we're able to maintain," he said. "The weekends are coming back, we're at 50% occupancy, but we're doing OK."

For Detroit Black Restaurant Week Williams will have specials and deals on a few of their favorite items.

For more details, follow along on social media at facebook.com/DetroitBlackRestaurantWeek or on Instgram @detroitblackrestaurantweek.

DBRW isn't the only upcoming dining promotion. On Monday, two other "restaurant weeks" kick off.

Greektown Restaurant Week is Monday through April 11, and aims to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence. Usually there's a street parade around Greek Independence Day, which was March 25, but because of COVID-19 the community is instead focusing on funneling business to the restaurants on Monroe street.

Greektown Restaurant Week will highlight food and drink specials at several of the district's bars and restaurants, including longstanding businesses like Golden Fleece, Astoria Pastry Shop and Old Shillelagh, plus newer hot spots like the Greek market and wine bar Bakalikon, Delmar Detroit and Pig's Tail Cocktail Lounge & Rooftop above Red Smoke Barbeque.

More details are posted to the Greektown Detroit Facebook page at facebook.com/greektowndetroit.

In Macomb County, the city of Warren is also launching a restaurant week Monday through April 11 to help drive carryout and dine-in business to its local eateries.

Look for a cheeseburger dinner-for-two at Betty Jane's Bar and Grill or a family meal-deal at Malone's Tavern. Get a free order of gyoza at Kit Chen Thai is giving out a free order of gyoza with purchase of two dinner entrées and Mexico City Restaurant has is offering free dessert with purchase of two dinners.

Find all the participating businesses and more information at miwarren.org/restaurantweek.

