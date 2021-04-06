American Coney Island Vans shoes go on sale Tuesday

As part of California-based Vans skateboard apparel company's "Foot the Bill" initiative, one of Detroit's most well-known restaurants is getting its own sneakers.

American Coney Island will receive net proceeds from their custom shoe, an Old Skool lace-up sneaker with a leather sidestripe in the restaurant's signature red, white and blue colors. The sides of the shoe have white stars and a small coney dog.

"We are oldest family-owned restaurant in Detroit, celebrating 104 years in business," said American Coney Island's owners in a statement. "The pandemic caused a major decline in business and all proceeds will help us stay open and continue serving our world famous Coney dogs!"

In addition to the coney footware, the apparel company is also selling co-branded Vans and American Coney Island T-shirts for $30. The shoes are $95 and are limited to 1,000 pairs. Both go on sale at noon Tuesday.

Last April, Vans teamed with southwest Detroit music venue El Cub for a custom shoe via the "Foot the Bill" program.

