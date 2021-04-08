Ferndale's Public House and Antihero restaurants sold to One-Eyed Betty's owner

Two popular Ferndale restaurants have been sold to the owners of other, hip, neighboring eateries.

Public House and Antihero, both on W. Nine Mile in downtown Ferndale, have been sold. Former operators Sharon and Perry LaVoisne announced the news on social media Thursday, calling the move "bittersweet."

"Once again we are reminded that life is ever-changing and unfolding to allow room for new opportunities, whether growth or reflection," they said in a statement. "Although we are sad to see them go, we can’t say enough about how amazing it’s been being able to work side by side with such an incredible team to create these beautiful spaces and concepts. It took so many talented individuals to make these dreams come to life and we are forever grateful to everyone that was a part of it."

Public House opened with craft cocktails and a chef-driven bar menu in 2013. Antihero followed with an Asian-influenced theme and prominent artwork by Detroit's Glenn Barr in 2018.

The LaVoisnes, under their Working Class Outlaw restaurant group, plan to continue to focus on their original restaurant, Imperial on Woodward, also in Ferndale. A second location is being readied on Woodward in downtown Detroit at the Fillmore Detroit.

Sharon LaVoisne confirmed to The Detroit News that Public House and Antihero were sold to Brian Kramer's Kramer Restaurant Group. The group also owns One-Eyed Betty's, Pop's for Italian and Rosie O'Grady's. All five restaurants are a stone's throw from each other in downtown Ferndale.

"I'm not sure what he plans on doing with the spaces, but we are looking forward to see how he takes our concept and makes it his own," she said.

Kramer could not immediately be reached for comment.

