Music returns to area bars and restaurants, plus more dining news

Dining news and events

Willis Show Bar reopens: After being closed for 390 days, Midtown cocktail lounge and cabaret bar Willis Show Bar is reopening Friday. Starting then, the historic venue will be open with a new cocktail menu and performances by the house band 5-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. with happy hour 5-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome; reservations allowed for parties of 5 or 6. 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469. willisshowbar.com.

Live music returns to Silvio's Trattoria e Pizzeria: Canton restaurant Silvio's is welcoming back live music after a year on its new outdoor patio. The first headliner will be Paul Vornhagen with a quartet featuring Cliff Monear, Paul Keller and Pete Siers at 4 p.m. April 25. No cover charge. The Italian restaurant has seating indoors and out. 225 S. Canton Center Road, Canton. (734) 214-6666 for reservations.

Cadieux Cafe launches 2021 outdoor music series: Known for mussels, pomme frites and other Belgian food and beers, the Cadieux Cafe will debut its outdoor concert series for the season on April 16 with an Allman Brothers tribute band. The 6,000-square-foot biergarten and music venue has seating with food and drink service. 4300 Cadieux, Detroit. (313) 882-8560. facebook.com/cadieuxcafe.

Baobab Fare expands hours for Ramadan: During the month of Ramadan, new East African restaurant Baobab Fare will offer extended hours on Fridays with family-style plates 9 p.m.-midnight. The extended hours run April 16, 23, 30 and May 7. Reservations are encouraged. 6568 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 800-5111. baobabfare.com.

“Black Smoke” cookbook author speaks at Zoom event: Author Adrian Miller will discuss his latest book, “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” with the Culinary Historians of Ann Arbor. The food writer, attorney and former special assistant to President Bill Clinton will speak at a online event hosted at 4 p.m. April 18. Register for the meeting at culinaryhistoriansannarbor.org.

‘Shot and a beer’ deal at Atwater Brewery: Show your vaccination card at Atwater Biergarten and Taphouse and get an Atwater draught or canned beer for $1. Vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers can get the same for ten cents. Promotion is for a limited time, and is limited to one beer per person. Valid at the Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids locations. atwaterbeer.com.

Buddy’s Pizza at Hudsonville Ice Cream pair up: Two Michigan brands are teaming up to offer you pizza and ice cream in one fell swoop. Get a large, one-topping Buddy’s pizza and a pint of Hudsonville ice cream for $19.99 at any of Buddy’s 16 locations. Add a pint of ice cream to any order for $5.50. Visit buddyspizza.com for locations.

Melody Baetens