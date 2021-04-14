Ramadan dining in Metro Detroit, plus more food news and events

Dining news and events

Baobab Fare expands hours for Ramadan: During the month of Ramadan, new East African restaurant Baobab Fare will offer extended hours on Fridays with family-style plates 9 p.m.-11 p.m.. The extended hours run April 16, 23, 30 and May 7. Reservations are encouraged. 6568 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 800-5111. baobabfare.com.

Iftar at Patternz Restaurant: Enjoy sweet dates and lentil soup with each dinner order for dine-in Thurs.-Sat. during Ramadan at this family-owned Syrian restaurant. The eatery specializes in kibbeh, shawarma, shish barak, fatteh and more. 38944 Dequindre, Sterling Heights. (586) 693-5700. pattternz.com.

Corn on the Corner serves late during Ramanda: Open late for Ramadan, this corn stand serves kernels loaded with flavors including butter, cheese, mayo and hot Cheetos, plus fruit for dessert. Find Corn on the Corner 11 p.m-3 a.m. during Ramadan at 25415 Ford, Dearborn Heights. (313) 888-7397. Instagram @cornonthecorner.

Shield’s celebrates 75th anniversary: The name Shield’s goes back 75 years in the city of Detroit. The restaurant and pizzeria group is celebrating this milestone by giving away large pizzas with two toppings to 75 customers, for dine-in or carryout. The giveaways start this week and can be redeemed at all three locations in Troy, Southfield and Detroit. Visit shieldspizza.com to register.

“Black Smoke” cookbook author speaks at Zoom event: Author Adrian Miller will discuss his latest book, “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” with the Culinary Historians of Ann Arbor. The food writer, attorney and former special assistant to President Bill Clinton will speak at a online event hosted at 4 p.m. Sun. Register for the meeting at culinaryhistoriansannarbor.org.

Virtual Duckhorn Vineyards wine tasting hosted by Andiamo: Tickets include a virtual tasting hosted by Duckhorn Vineyard’s district manager Kristin Dwyer, three hand-selected bottles of wine and a charcuterie board that serves 2-4 people. Register by April 21. Pick up package at Andiamo location of your choice on April 23 or 24. Guided tasting is 7 p.m. April 24. Starts at $170, add-ons available. andiamoitalia.com/duckhorn.

New book “Food Americana” out Tuesday: Emmy-winning producer David Page (producer and creator of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”) has penned “Food Americana.” The new book, out Tuesday, covers several Michigan stories, including Detroit-style pizza, the birth of the chain pizza businesses and classic restaurants like the London Chop House in Detroit.

Lincoln gives Marrow a break: As part of their “Rest Week" promotion to help small businesses, car company Lincoln paid for the staff at Marrow restaurant in Detroit to have a week off last month. Lincoln arranged for the crew to have paid time off and also covered the cost of operations for a week. On the last day of their week off, Lincoln bought the staff dinner from the Apparatus Room in Detroit and delivered it to Marrow for a family meal. The restaurant is featured in the Lincoln ads running on their social media channels.

