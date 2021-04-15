New downtown Detroit Meijer store will have a Mudgie's Deli and more

Scheduled to open later this year on East Jefferson just east of the Renaissance Center, Meijer's Rivertown Market will be helmed by native Detroiter Marcus Reliford.

The company announced this and other details about the forthcoming 42,000-square-foot neighborhood shop, which broke ground in October.

The grocery store will be the home to a second location for Corktown favorite Mudgie's Deli and will also have a flower shop and a Great Lakes Coffee cafe.

Rivertown Market aims to offer a large variety that includes 2,000 local products. There will be a 14-foot liquor shelf with rolling ladder and a 4,700-square-foot produce department with a 52-foot produce wall. In addition to locally owned health and beauty care products, the store will sell Pietrzyk Pierogi, Ma Cohens fish and Cynt-Sational gourmet vegan popcorn.

Reliford, who will lead the Grand Rapids-based retailer's first downtown Detroit store said "there's no one who wanted this job more than me."

“I grew up on the west side of Detroit as a kid, and came back recently to help give back and contribute to my community and city,” he said in a media release about his hiring. "It feels good to be home.”

