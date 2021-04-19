Detroit News' film critic Adam Graham to host 'Point Break' event at Hazel Park restaurant

Get your rubber Ronald Reagan mask ready. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of surfing-and-crime action film "Point Break," Detroit News film critic Adam Graham has teamed up with Hazel Park's Frame to host a dinner and film class on July 28.

Tickets, $70 per person plus tax and service fee, include a showing of the cult classic, a dinner of shrimp and fries, a "beachy" cocktail and a discussion about the film with Graham afterward. Additional wine, beer and cocktails are available for purchase. The socially distanced event will be held outside of Frame in an open-air tent.

"'Point Break' is one of the greatest action movies ever made," said Graham. "This year it’s celebrating its 30th anniversary, and what’s amazing about it is it’s the ultimate bro movie and it’s directed by a woman, Kathryn Bigelow, which is another reason the movie was then, and still is today, ahead of its time."

"If people come to this, they’ll watch a fantastic movie that’s a perfect movie to watch outdoors in the summertime, have some laughs, have some cocktails and have some fun."

The event is part of Frame's "summer school" series, which offers a variety of ticketed events like a hot sauce-making class with 2 Dogs Hot Sauce, a modern Cuban cocktail course with mixologist Jaz'min Weaver and classes covering oyster shucking, pizza making and weed rolling. Each event is limited to 20 socially distant participants.

Tickets all events in the summer series go on sale at noon Wednesday. Purchase tickets at framehazelpark.com/experiences. Frame is located at Joebar, 23839 John R in Hazel Park.

