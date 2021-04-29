Dining news and events: Pop-ups, openings and re-openings

Dining news and events

Gabriel Hall pop-up at Batch Brewing: Enjoy beer from Batch Brewing and food from forthcoming New Orleans restaurant Gabriel Hall. The outdoor service also has live entertainment from Naga Talk. 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays through May 12. 1400 Porter, Detroit. Visit facebook.com/gabrielhalldetroit to view the weekly food menu.

Birmingham Pub now open: The newest restaurant from the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group (which oversees Andiamo and Joe Muer restaurants, and others) is the Birmingham Pub. Formerly the Triple Nickle, the JVRG purchased the two-story restaurant in 2020 and rebranded it as an “elevated gastropub” with a happy hour, craft cocktails, small plates, burgers, salads and pub standards. For now, it’s open at 3 p.m. Tues.-Sun. with brunch and lunch service to come. 555 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. thebirminghampub.com.

The Breakman reopens: The beer hall at the Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit, the Brakeman has reopened after being temporarily closed for a stretch of time. The bar returns with to-go cocktails, beer growlers and new programming like a crawfish boil and pig cookoff. When it warms up, there will be outdoor seating facing Parkers Alley and Farmer street. It's open 4 p.m. Thurs.-Fri. and noon Sat.-Sun. 22 John R, Detroit. thebrakemandetroit.com.

SavannahBlue reopens: Popular downtown Detroit restaurant SavannahBlue reopens for indoor dining Thursday after a hiatus. Reservations are available on the contemporary soul food restaurant's website, or via the OpenTable app. 1431 Times Square, Detroit. (313) 926-0783. savannahbluedetroit.com.

New Beyond Juicery + Eatery opens in Rochester Hills: A new location for growing, fast-casual chain is has opened in Rochester Hills. Owned and operated by Anthony Bonanni, this location will celebrate its debut by serving free smoothies 11 a.m-2 p.m. on May 1. Founded in Birmingham in 2005 by Mijo Alanis and Pam Vivio, Beyond Juicery + Eatery now has more than 20 locations. This newest one is at 3147 S. Rochester, Rochester Hills. beyondjuiceryeatery.com.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market hosts food drive: To help reduce childhood hunger in local communities, Busch's has teamed up with Forgotten Harvest and Food Gathers for an "All About the Children" food drive May 3-16. Customers can help by donating their bottle and can return slips, purchasing a $10 "ready to go" back with 14 staple items, or donating cash at any Busch's location. Visit https://www.buschs.com/community-giving for locations and other details.

Mayor Pingree Whiskey dinner at Otus Supply: Two Ferndale businesses team up for a socially distanced, limited-capacity whiskey dinner. Tickets get you a four-course dinner from Otus Supply paired with bourbon from Valentine Distilling. Main course is prime brisket with hot honey ponzu-drizzled charred broccoli paired with Mayor Pingree 13-year bourbon. 6 p.m. May 13. $125 per person. 345 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. otussupply.com for tickets.

The Big Salad chain expands: Harper Woods-based restaurant group the Big Salad is expanding to three new locations this year. The customizable salad concept has locations in Grosse Pointe, Woodhaven, Charlotte, Ann Arbor and one in Texas. This year the Big Salad will expand to a downtown Detroit location inside University of Detroit Mercy Law School in July, plus another in downtown Traverse City and a third serving the Novi/Farmington communities. Visit mybigsalad.com.

Melody Baetens