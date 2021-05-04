Detroit restaurants cook for 'Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate' dinner series

To honor Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month, Detroit restaurants are teaming up to offer five-course carryout meals for two this May.

The dinner series, named “Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate,” was born in Washington, D.C., and will be offered in Detroit on May 16, May 23 and May 30. There are 14 local restaurants on board, including Bunny Bunny in Eastern Market, which is where diners pick up their meals.

It’s a rare chance to experience the cuisine of five local chefs in one meal (and as a carryout option, to boot), and it’s also an opportunity to help raise funds for local AAPI organizations at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise. Restaurants are reimbursed for food, but more than half of the $150 charge is donated.

The May 16 dinner includes dishes from Marrow, Bunny Bunny, Coop, Flowers of Vietnam and Folk. On May 23, enjoy food from Grey Ghost, Dr. Sushi, the Goblin, Takoi and Mink. May 30th’s participating restaurants are Midnight Temple, Miss Kim, Warda Patisserie, Bunny Bunny and Bangkok 96.

"Our team at Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate is proud to expand to Detroit and partner with amazing restaurants and chefs to continue to spread awareness, raise funds, and stop AAPI hate,” said co-founders Kevin Tien and Tim Ma of the restaurant Lucky Danger in a media release. “Unfortunately this hate is occurring throughout our nation, so we must spread our efforts across the nation as well. We look forward to the support from everyone to continue to make an impact and create a better, safer, and brighter future for the AAPI & BIPOC community.”

The series is also happening this month in San Francisco and New York City, as well as Detroit and Washington, D.C.

Reserve your meal for two, $150 plus tax, via Bunny Bunny’s Resy.com page. Pickup times are available each Sunday 5-7 p.m. at Bunny Bunny, 1454 Gratiot in Detroit. Search Bunny Bunny on Resy.com or find the link by visiting linktr.ee/bunnybunnydetroit.

