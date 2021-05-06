Dining news and events: Re-openings, upcoming events and more

Food and dining news

Alchemi launches happy hour: Start your weekend early and get some good deals 5-8 p.m. Thursdays at Alchemi restaurant in Royal Oak. The new menu includes $1.50 oysters, or get a dozen plus a bottle of bubbly for $30. The rest of the menu items – including small plates and craft cocktails – are $8 each. 215 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 675-8875.

Law firm holds fundraising contest for restaurants: Goodman Acker law firm is trying to help local restaurants by creating the “Good Food, Good Decision” contest. Nine restaurants across Metro Detroit have been nominated to compete against each for public votes, May 10-24. On June 3, patrons of the winning restaurant will receive half-off their bill courtesy of Goodman Acker, P.C. Visit goodmanacker.com/goodfood to vote.

Canton Farmers Market opens: Get fresh food and local products at this seasonal, open-air market, open rain or shine every Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 17 (except July 4 and Sept. 5). 500 N. Ridge, Canton. cantonfun.org.

Brownie’s on the Lake is opens: Last week the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group reopened its waterfront bar and restaurant Brownie’s on the Lake for the spring and summer season. Besides a full food and drink menu, the hangout has a tiki bar with live entertainment. For now, it’s open daily at 3 p.m. with plans to add weekend lunch service in the near future. Last fall the restaurant was listed for sale, but a rep for the restaurant group confirmed the restaurant is now off the market. 24214 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. browniesonthelake.com.

Rochester Hills to get a Shake Shack: The fifth Metro Detroit Shake Shack restaurant will come to Rochester Hills this fall. Known for serving 100% all-natural beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef hot dogs, the newest Shake Shack will have a 600-square-foot outdoor patio and a walk-up window. It's coming to 104 N. Adams in Rochester Hills.

Dining events

Virtual wine tasting with Bottles Nation: Celebrate National Wine Day on May 25 with a virtual tasting party with certified sommeliers hosted by Bottles Nation. Tickets include delivery of four bottles of wine and access to the conversation, which is 7-8:30 p.m. May 25. Order by May 11 at bottlesnation.com.

Assumption Greek MiniFest: Get all the flavors of a Greek festival without the crowds. Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and Cultural Center’s Greek MiniFest will offer drive-thru carryout Greek food including chicken kebab, lamb shank, spinch pie or gyro dinners, combination plates and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 28-31. 21800 Marter, St. Clair Shores. (586) 596-6326 or (586) 779-8071 to order. Visit assumptionfestival.com to view menu or order online during the festival.

Warren Food Truck Rally at Warren City Square: Classic cars, live music and a beer and margarita tent are also part of this food truck rally at the Crusin’ 53 event. 4-8 p.m. June 5. Free admission. 1 City Square, Warren. cityofwarren.org.

Anthony Bourdain tribute dinner at Frame: Detroit chef Nikita Sanches (Rock City Eatery) is preparing a multicourse meal in honor of the late chef, author and television host. Except a globally influenced meal that can be enjoyed on the patio of Frame or inside the restaurant. Multiple seatings June 11-13. Tickets start at $70 per person. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/anthony-bourdain-tribute-dinner.

Melody Baetens